Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 372 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after buying an additional 3,352,591 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 53,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 96,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $94.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $83.99 and a 52 week high of $95.12.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

