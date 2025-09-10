Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 398 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January $KJAN

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KJAN. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 68,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Helium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $3,185,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $506,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.90.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

