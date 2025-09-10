Voleon Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. $HG

Voleon Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) by 63.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,088 shares during the quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 92.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alexander James Baker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $142,740.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 116,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,681.02. This trade represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith Donald Bernhard sold 47,000 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $1,145,390.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,372.41. This trade represents a 46.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,988 shares of company stock worth $1,743,842 over the last 90 days. 17.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hamilton Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HG opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.54. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 14.67%.The business had revenue of $712.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.50 million. Analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on HG shares. Wall Street Zen cut Hamilton Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.43.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

