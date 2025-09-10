Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 181.69 ($2.46) and traded as low as GBX 168.50 ($2.28). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 169.50 ($2.29), with a volume of 168,395 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Harworth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 210.

The firm has a market cap of £553.23 million, a P/E ratio of 985.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 181.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 174.78.

Harworth Group plc is a leading sustainable regenerator of land and property for development and investment which owns, develops and manages a portfolio of over 14,000 acres of land on around 100 sites located throughout the North of England and Midlands. The Group specialises in the regeneration of large, complex sites, in particular former industrial sites, into new residential and industrial & logistics developments.

