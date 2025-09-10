Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.70 and traded as high as C$12.96. Firan Technology Group shares last traded at C$12.50, with a volume of 44,029 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Firan Technology Group from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$314.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.88.

In other Firan Technology Group news, Senior Officer Marko Christopher Viinikka purchased 2,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,078.19. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Firan Technology Group Corp is a supplier of aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems. It has two operating segments namely FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. FTG Circuits manufactures printed circuit boards within the global marketplace. FTG Aerospace designs and manufactures illuminated cockpit panels, keyboards, bezels, subassemblies, and assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of avionics products and for airframe manufacturers.

