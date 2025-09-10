Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 100.43 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 98.20 ($1.33). Montanaro UK Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 98.71 ($1.34), with a volume of 254,947 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 100.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 99.94. The stock has a market cap of £126.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1,180.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported GBX 3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 91.45%.

In other Montanaro UK Smaller Companies news, insider Catriona Hoare acquired 11,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 102 per share, with a total value of £12,158.40. Also, insider Barbara Powley acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 per share, for a total transaction of £10,300. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Trust aims to achieve capital growth by investing in small companies listed on the London Stock Exchange or its Alternative Investment Market (AIM). It seeks relative outperformance of its benchmark, the Numis Smaller Companies Index.

Montanaro Asset Management was founded by Charles Montanaro in 1991 with a vision to bring a different approach to SmallCap investing.

