Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 263.19 ($3.56) and traded as high as GBX 288 ($3.90). Quartix Technologies shares last traded at GBX 284.50 ($3.85), with a volume of 53,945 shares trading hands.

Quartix Technologies Stock Up 0.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of £137.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,614.71 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 263.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 235.77.

Get Quartix Technologies alerts:

Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported GBX 5.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Quartix Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Quartix Technologies plc will post 9.6330846 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quartix Technologies

The Quartix vehicle tracking system has been installed in over 800,000 vehicles.

Quartix was founded in 2001 by four industry professionals in the UK who have a combined 120+ years experience in systems design, telemetry, embedded computing, communications and database design and implementation.

We now have more than 30,000 fleet customers globally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quartix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quartix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.