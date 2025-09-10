Teza Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,700,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,030,000 after purchasing an additional 130,434 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,390,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,778 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,746,000 after purchasing an additional 301,134 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,178,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,971,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,954,000 after purchasing an additional 416,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DKNG stock opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of -70.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.63. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 5.63%.DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $54.00 target price on DraftKings in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, July 11th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.12.

In related news, Director Ryan R. Moore sold 76,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $3,507,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459.84. The trade was a 99.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 4,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $210,043.81. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,129.81. The trade was a 76.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 816,662 shares of company stock valued at $35,460,274 over the last 90 days. 47.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

