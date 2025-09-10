UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Increases Position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.2% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.6% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.88. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.04. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 56.80%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

