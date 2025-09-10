NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 2,236 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. McMill Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. McMill Wealth Management now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7%

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $174.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.11. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $129.38 and a 12 month high of $183.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.