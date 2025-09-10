UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Decreases Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,759,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $107,618.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,719.94. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Woys acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,559,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,176.14. This represents a 15.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $181.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.36. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a one year low of $151.95 and a one year high of $365.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by ($0.02). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.86 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MOH shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $216.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $373.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.18.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

