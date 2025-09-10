Teza Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in NCR Voyix Corporation $VYX

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 84.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,005 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYX. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in NCR Voyix by 375.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in NCR Voyix by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on NCR Voyix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

NCR Voyix Price Performance

VYX opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. NCR Voyix Corporation has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.66.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. NCR Voyix had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 38.86%.The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. NCR Voyix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix Corporation will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Voyix Profile

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

