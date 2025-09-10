Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,268 Halliburton Company $HAL

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,268 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 103,063 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 27,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,031 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 110,876 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03. Halliburton Company has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $32.57.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.05.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

