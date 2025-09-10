UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 411 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $86.90.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of PFG opened at $80.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.07.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.78%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

