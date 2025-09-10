Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO Holdings Lowered by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $907,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $91,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,200. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Krump acquired 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.31 per share, for a total transaction of $249,884.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,488.43. This represents a 100.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BRO

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Brown & Brown stock opened at $93.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.90. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.29%.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.