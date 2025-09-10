The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Receives $69.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.6667.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th.

Chefs’ Warehouse Trading Down 0.3%

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $64.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $68.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day moving average is $60.33.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.76%.The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Chefs’ Warehouse has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chefs’ Warehouse

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $1,138,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 52,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,893.50. The trade was a 25.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,669,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,385,000 after purchasing an additional 223,954 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,864,000 after purchasing an additional 55,850 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,149,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,318 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 867,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $42,866,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

