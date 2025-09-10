Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $6.88 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2,773.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 258,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,746 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,660,000 after acquiring an additional 28,552 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $592,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,553.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 231,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 223,035 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV stock opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.03. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

