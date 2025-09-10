Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $5.89 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 80.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 201,835 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $471.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average is $109.11.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Melius Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Melius started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

View Our Latest Report on XOM

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.