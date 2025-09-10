Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $6.98 Million Stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 2,581.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,679 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $6,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 37.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 350.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 40,369 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 47,387.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $182.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.87. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a fifty-two week low of $154.07 and a fifty-two week high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Insider Activity

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 7,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.43, for a total value of $1,262,987.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 182,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,875,167.43. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total transaction of $1,530,777.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,331.45. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 536,278 shares of company stock valued at $100,977,258 over the last 90 days. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.90.

Read Our Latest Report on TEAM

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.