Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF $IDHQ Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 1,810.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,953 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 1.29% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matauro LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDHQ opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $33.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.74. The company has a market cap of $485.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.88.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.