Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Petrus Trust Company LTA raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 2,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 37.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,082,000 after buying an additional 81,464 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 82,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,158,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,168,000 after buying an additional 35,781 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.27.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of RGA stock opened at $190.79 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.25 and a fifty-two week high of $233.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.59.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 3.54%.Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 32.29%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

