Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 24,634 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF $CGSD

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,634 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.45% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,823,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,873,000 after acquiring an additional 665,185 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,824,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,078,000 after purchasing an additional 217,282 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,517,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after purchasing an additional 197,754 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 901,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,279,000 after buying an additional 35,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 853,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after buying an additional 294,905 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGSD stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.88. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $26.13.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.0948 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.