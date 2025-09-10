Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF $PNQI

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 562.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,981 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 650,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,714,000 after purchasing an additional 66,863 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,554,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,133,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 245,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $986,000.

PNQI opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $55.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.86. The company has a market cap of $825.29 million, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

