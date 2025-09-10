Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,787 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.31% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,737,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,818,000 after purchasing an additional 144,531 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 183,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 55,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGBL stock opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average of $32.30. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.1645 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

