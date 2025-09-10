Analyzing SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SouthState and Ameris Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthState $2.12 billion 4.82 $534.78 million $6.71 15.05 Ameris Bancorp $1.13 billion 4.47 $358.68 million $5.68 12.93

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SouthState has higher revenue and earnings than Ameris Bancorp. Ameris Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SouthState, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

89.8% of SouthState shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Ameris Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of SouthState shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Ameris Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SouthState and Ameris Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthState 22.38% 9.62% 1.21% Ameris Bancorp 21.46% 9.57% 1.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for SouthState and Ameris Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthState 0 1 8 2 3.09 Ameris Bancorp 0 1 6 0 2.86

SouthState presently has a consensus target price of $115.27, suggesting a potential upside of 14.16%. Ameris Bancorp has a consensus target price of $72.14, suggesting a potential downside of 1.76%. Given SouthState’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SouthState is more favorable than Ameris Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

SouthState has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameris Bancorp has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SouthState pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ameris Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. SouthState pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ameris Bancorp pays out 14.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SouthState has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. SouthState is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

SouthState beats Ameris Bancorp on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment, as well as business, agriculture, real estate-secured (mortgage), home improvement, and manufactured housing loans. In addition, it provides debit card, mobile services, funds transfer products and services, and treasury management services comprising merchant, automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, and other treasury services, as well as asset and wealth management, and other fiduciary and private banking services. Further, the company offers safe deposit boxes, bank money orders, wire transfer, brokerage services, and alternative investment products, including annuities, mutual funds, and trust management services; and credit cards, letters of credit, and home equity lines of credit. The company also serves its customers through online, mobile, and telephone banking platforms. The company was formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SouthState Corporation in July 2013. SouthState Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and personal credit lines. In addition, the company originates, administers, and services commercial insurance premium loans, equipment finance loans, and small business administration loans. It operates full service domestic banking offices, and mortgage and loan production offices. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

