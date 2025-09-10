Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.12.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUTL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a market cap of $364.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.87. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marex Group plc bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 2,891.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 975,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 942,540 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

