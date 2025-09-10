Contrasting CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.4% of CorVel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of comScore shares are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of CorVel shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of comScore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

CorVel has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, comScore has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CorVel and comScore”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorVel $895.59 million 5.02 $95.17 million $1.94 45.13 comScore $356.05 million 0.09 -$60.25 million ($17.45) -0.36

CorVel has higher revenue and earnings than comScore. comScore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CorVel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CorVel and comScore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorVel 10.98% 32.31% 18.33% comScore -19.80% -1,124.27% -14.92%

Summary

CorVel beats comScore on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions. In addition, it provides a range of patient management services, such as claims management, case management, 24/7 nurse triage, utilization management, vocational rehabilitation, and life care planning, as well as processing of claims for self-insured payors with respect to property and casualty insurance. The company offers solutions to employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. CorVel Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About comScore

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation. The company's cross platform solutions products and services comprises Comscore TVNational that helps customers understand the performance of network advertising campaigns; Comscore TVLocal allows customers to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics; OnDemand Essentials that provides transactional tracking and reporting; Movie Solutions; and Hollywood Software Suite. In addition, it offers custom solutions for planning, optimization, and evaluation of advertising campaigns and brand protection. Further, the company provides products that measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time. It serves digital publishers, television networks, movie studios, content owners, brand advertisers, agencies, and technology providers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

