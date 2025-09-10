ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.5556.

A number of brokerages have commented on ODD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ODDITY Tech from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on ODDITY Tech from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ODDITY Tech from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ODDITY Tech from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in ODDITY Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in ODDITY Tech during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in ODDITY Tech by 65.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in ODDITY Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ODDITY Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ODDITY Tech stock opened at $63.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 3.25. ODDITY Tech has a 12-month low of $32.71 and a 12-month high of $79.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $241.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.44 million. ODDITY Tech had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. ODDITY Tech has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.330-0.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.990-2.040 EPS. Analysts predict that ODDITY Tech will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

ODDITY Tech Company Profile

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

