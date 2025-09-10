zSpace, Inc (NASDAQ:ZSPC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

zSpace, Inc (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZSPC shares. Barrington Research lowered their target price on zSpace from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded zSpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of zSpace in a report on Friday, August 15th.

zSpace Price Performance

NASDAQ ZSPC opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87. zSpace has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $32.69.

zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 million.

Institutional Trading of zSpace

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in zSpace during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of zSpace during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of zSpace during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

zSpace Company Profile

zSpace Technologies, Inc is a provider of commercial augmented reality and virtual reality technology principally in the education market. The Company offers differentiated hardware along with learning software modules for K-12 science, technology, engineering, game design and mathematics applications, as well as workforce-oriented career and technical education applications.

