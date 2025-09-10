First American Financial Corporation $FAF Position Reduced by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA reduced its position in shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,692,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,181,000 after buying an additional 876,874 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in First American Financial by 500.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,646,000 after acquiring an additional 836,314 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,636,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,580,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 671,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,058,000 after acquiring an additional 227,382 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FAF opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.32. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.27. First American Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $70.92.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 2.90%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of First American Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In other First American Financial news, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $229,705.00. Following the sale, the director owned 28,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,874.85. The trade was a 11.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

