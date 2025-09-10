Petrus Trust Company LTA Has $245,000 Stock Position in Alcoa $AA

Petrus Trust Company LTA trimmed its position in Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 134.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AA shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Alcoa Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE:AA opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average is $29.35.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.44%.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

