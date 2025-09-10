Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Position in DiamondRock Hospitality Company $DRH

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DRH shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.25 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:DRH opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.39.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. DiamondRock Hospitality has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.960-1.060 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

