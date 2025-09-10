Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 860 Shares of Macerich Company (The) $MAC

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Macerich were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Macerich by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 926,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,455,000 after purchasing an additional 360,966 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Macerich by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Macerich by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 134,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.27.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 41.33%.The business had revenue of $249.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macerich Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -38.86%.

MAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Macerich from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

