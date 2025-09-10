Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 705 Shares of MGM Resorts International $MGM

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE MGM opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.73. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $1,925,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,627,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,585,769.02. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

