Paramount Group, Inc. $PGRE Holdings Lifted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 99.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paramount Group by 86.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 14,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PGRE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Paramount Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Paramount Group from $4.50 to $4.20 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.36.

PGRE opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $177.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.98 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. Paramount Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.550-0.590 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

