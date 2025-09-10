Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Makes New Investment in Millrose Properties, Inc. $MRP

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Millrose Properties from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Millrose Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Millrose Properties Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE:MRP opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.72.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter.

Millrose Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%.

About Millrose Properties

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

