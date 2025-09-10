Petrus Trust Company LTA Invests $226,000 in Oxford Industries, Inc. $OXM

Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 311.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,213,000 after purchasing an additional 222,150 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,775,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 288,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,480,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 132,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 56,832 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.12 per share, with a total value of $260,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 59,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,607.56. This trade represents a 12.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Trauber bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $413,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,002.32. The trade was a 297.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,818 shares of company stock valued at $686,724 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of OXM opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.64. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $392.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $53.80.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

