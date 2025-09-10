Petrus Trust Company LTA Lowers Holdings in Primerica, Inc. $PRI

Petrus Trust Company LTA trimmed its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Primerica were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 20.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 171.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 315,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,907,000 after purchasing an additional 199,715 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $292.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Primerica from $293.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.29.

Primerica Stock Down 1.2%

PRI opened at $271.66 on Wednesday. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.98 and a twelve month high of $307.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.88. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $796.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.99 million. Primerica had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.42%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $655,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 36,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,541,982.40. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Articles

