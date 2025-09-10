Chord Energy Corporation $CHRD Shares Sold by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA lowered its stake in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 63.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chord Energy by 59.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 236,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,651,000 after buying an additional 88,490 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 791,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47,649 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 364.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 28,084 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 8.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $102.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Chord Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $79.83 and a fifty-two week high of $140.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.09). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.02%.The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.32%.

In other Chord Energy news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total transaction of $318,293.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,549.50. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHRD shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

