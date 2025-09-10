Petrus Trust Company LTA Invests $256,000 in Viper Energy Inc. $VNOM

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,351,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 12,343.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 94,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 93,812 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 763.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,799,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 265,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 16,356 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Viper Energy stock opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Viper Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 37.84%.The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Viper Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Viper Energy in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Viper Energy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Viper Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

