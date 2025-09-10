Petrus Trust Company LTA Has $199,000 Stock Position in Movado Group Inc. $MOV

Petrus Trust Company LTA decreased its stake in Movado Group Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA owned approximately 0.05% of Movado Group worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Movado Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,628,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,221,000 after buying an additional 152,677 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Movado Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 549,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,813,000 after buying an additional 88,778 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Movado Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after buying an additional 41,063 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Movado Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 23,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Movado Group by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 307,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 195,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $426.89 million, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.32. Movado Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $22.20.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Movado Group had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $161.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.84 million. Analysts predict that Movado Group Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.50 price target on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Movado Group Profile

(Free Report)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

