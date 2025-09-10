Petrus Trust Company LTA Purchases New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,585 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,898,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $750,495,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,144.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,212 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7,096.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,718,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,117,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,907,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,027,222.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 309,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,281,257.36. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $651,547.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 161,662 shares in the company, valued at $10,766,689.20. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,142 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,929 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $67.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. CICC Research started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

