Petrus Trust Company LTA Purchases Shares of 17,085 Select Water Solutions, Inc. $WTTR

Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 466.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 974,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after acquiring an additional 802,833 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 54,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 287.4% in the 1st quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 300,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 222,709 shares during the last quarter. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 39,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Select Water Solutions Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Select Water Solutions stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.26%.The business had revenue of $364.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTTR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Select Water Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Select Water Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.