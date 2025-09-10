Petrus Trust Company LTA Invests $159,000 in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. $LFST

Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter worth approximately $15,670,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,591,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,731,000 after buying an additional 166,731 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 2,599.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 356,867 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 1,113.5% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 216,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 198,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFST opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $8.61.

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $345.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.05 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. LifeStance Health Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 8,407,643 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $42,626,750.01. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 33,524,715 shares in the company, valued at $169,970,305.05. The trade was a 20.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darren M. Black sold 8,407,643 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $42,626,750.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,524,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,970,305.05. This trade represents a 20.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,407,643 shares of company stock worth $103,466,750 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LFST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

