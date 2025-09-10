50,546 Shares in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. $ULCC Acquired by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

Shares of ULCC opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $10.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 2.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Frontier Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.420–0.260 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.61.

Frontier Group Profile

(Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

