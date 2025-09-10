Cabot Corporation $CBT Shares Sold by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA lowered its stake in shares of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Cabot were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Cabot by 1,553.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Cabot by 2,559.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group set a $82.00 price target on shares of Cabot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Insider Activity at Cabot

In other news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 114,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $9,072,486.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 361,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,661,147.04. This trade represents a 24.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cabot Price Performance

NYSE:CBT opened at $80.46 on Wednesday. Cabot Corporation has a one year low of $70.40 and a one year high of $117.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.43.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.29 million. Cabot had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 25.68%. Cabot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Cabot Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.