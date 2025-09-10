Cabot Corporation $CBT Shares Sold by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA lowered its stake in shares of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Cabot were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Cabot by 1,553.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Cabot by 2,559.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, UBS Group set a $82.00 price target on shares of Cabot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.
Insider Activity at Cabot
In other news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 114,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $9,072,486.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 361,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,661,147.04. This trade represents a 24.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Cabot Price Performance
NYSE:CBT opened at $80.46 on Wednesday. Cabot Corporation has a one year low of $70.40 and a one year high of $117.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.43.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.29 million. Cabot had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 25.68%. Cabot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.
Cabot Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.
Cabot Profile
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cabot
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Is Qualcomm Tesla’s Next Rival in Autonomous Driving?
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- 3 Under-the-Radar Biotechs Under $5 That Could Soar 200%
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- The Quiet Before the Catalyst: Vertical Aerospace’s Next Move
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.