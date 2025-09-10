UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 84 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,466,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,267,588,000 after acquiring an additional 115,743 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 241,048.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 361,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,278,000 after acquiring an additional 361,572 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 150,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,839,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

TPL opened at $901.31 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $766.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,769.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $950.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1,149.61.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by ($0.43). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 62.16%.The business had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric L. Oliver acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $881.27 per share, for a total transaction of $88,127.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 393,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,867,872. This represents a 0.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 260 shares of company stock valued at $245,052. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.