Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ Shares Purchased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 194.6% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 1,509.5% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Nasdaq from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.06.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.1%

NDAQ stock opened at $94.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.30 and its 200 day moving average is $83.87. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $64.84 and a one year high of $97.63.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 41.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total value of $1,022,715.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 111,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,680.45. The trade was a 9.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 8,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $812,173.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,742.55. The trade was a 49.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,599. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

