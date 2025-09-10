UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 227 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GEHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $78.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.83. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 11.22%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.87%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

