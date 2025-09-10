UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires 1,527 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 79.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,221 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth about $151,107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,002,000 after purchasing an additional 754,796 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24,499.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,105,000 after purchasing an additional 512,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,666,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,750,157,000 after buying an additional 416,097 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W raised Old Dominion Freight Line to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Vertical Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.62.

ODFL stock opened at $148.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.33. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.71 and a 52-week high of $233.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.88%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

